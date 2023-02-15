Muskogee resident earns top honors

Klair Bradley of Muskogee made the Academic High Honor list for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
A total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Information: https://mankato.mnsu.edu/academics/course-planning-and-registration/registration-and-academic-records/current-students-registration-resources/grades/deans-list/
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,482 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities.
