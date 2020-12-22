A Muskogee resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Lannie Jo Carter, 19, now faces between 10 years and life in prison and/or a $10,000,000 fine for the drug conspiracy and up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $500,000 for the money laundering conspiracy charge.
The indictment alleged that beginning on Nov. 4, 2016, and continuing until on or about the date of Indictment, Carter conspired with others to commit offenses against the United States.
The indictment further alleged that from on or about July 15, 2019, through on or about the date of this indictment, Carter conspire to transport, transmit and transfer and attempt to transport, transmit and transfer a monetary instrument and funds from a place in the United States to and through a place outside the United States with the intent to promote the carrying on of specified unlawful activity, i.e. the felonious importation, receiving, concealment, buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in methamphetamine.
The investigation was coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”) of the Eastern District of Oklahoma. OCDETF is an initiative led and coordinated by the Office of the United States Attorney.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Sentencing will follow the completion of the presentence investigation report.
