The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Bradley Wayne Morris, age 36, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 420 months, per count, for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country and two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country. The sentences will run concurrently.
The charges arose from investigations by the Muskogee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On May 5, 2022, a federal jury found Morris guilty on all four counts of a Superseding Indictment at trial. During the trial, the United States presented evidence that between January 2018 and February 2020, Morris sexually abused a child under the age of twelve. The crimes occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Honorable John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee. Morris will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich represented the United States at the sentencing hearing.
