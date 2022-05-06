Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said rescue calls started arriving in the middle of the night.
"We've had multiple water rescues, multiple evacuations of flooded homes," he said Thursday morning. "I don't have the exact number, but I would venture to say we've had 70-80 water rescues throughout the night."
According to the National Weather Service station at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, the storm began dumping rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a rate on 0.15 inches per hour. One hour later, the rain was coming down at 2.67 inches per hour.
The NWS had the total precipitation accumulation between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday at 4.081 inches.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith warned residents to stay put if at all possible.
"Everywhere north of I-40 is bad," he said. "There might be some areas that are better, but not many."
The area of greatest impact seems to be between south of downtown Muskogee.
South York Street and South Country Club Road south of East Peak Boulevard were submerged.
East Smith Ferry Road east of South York was only passable with high-riding vehicles.
Mike Hornback, who lives on the north side of East Peak at South Country Club, was out checking on a friend who lives on the south side.
"My buddy Allen Etchison, he's in there turning off the electric to one of my best friend's house," Hornback said. "He's got his dogs and stuff in there and stuff's shorting out. So we called Allen to come over so it don't shock the dogs so we can get the dogs out."
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad was also affected by the storm as part of the base of the track between East Broadway and Callahan Street next to North L Street washed away, leaving a section of the track unsupported.
Ben Wilemon with BNSF Railroad said crews were notified almost as soon as the base washed away.
"Crews are currently working from North Beggs to route ballast cars along that line in affected areas," Wilemon said. "We also have some heavy equipment truck that's coming out of Tulsa to assist with repairs. We have crews working several different washouts along that line."
Matt Trotter, Regional Communications director for the American Red Cross, said they had nine calls between midnight and 11 a.m.
"We are working with local emergency managers to assess community needs," Trotter said in a news release. "We understand many people affected by the floods are having trouble getting to the shelters and are working with other agencies and organizations on transportation."
Trotter also said that a shelter is open at First United Methodist at 600 East Okmulgee Ave. in Muskogee for those in need.
"We anticipate the shelter at Hilldale will only be open Thursday because school is expected to resume Friday," Trotter said.
Some residents were stranded trying to return home from work. Ron Harnage was one of the residents who yielded to the high water at South York and East Smith Ferry.
"I live on South 85th Street down by the river," he said. "I'm trying to get home — I called home and they said there's no way in or out. Maybe it'll go down after awhile."
