Three people have filed for the unexpired two-year term on the Muskogee Board of Education, Seat 4, according to Monday filings at the Muskogee County Election Board.
Incumbent Rex Eskridge, who was appointed to the seat, filed Monday, as did Wayne Divelbiss and Debra HorseChief.
Filing period continues 8 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Primary elections with more than three candidates will be Feb. 8.
Runoff elections and those drawing only two candidates will be April 5.
Monday filings included:
Muskogee County
• Muskogee, Seat 2 — Tommy Anderson.
• Muskogee, Seat 4 — Rex Eskridge, Wayne Divelbiss, Debra Horsechief.
• Hilldale, Seat 2 — Ronald Allen.
• Fort Gibson, Seat 3 — Linda Clinkenbeard.
• Braggs, Seat 2 — Danny Eugene Bell, Alicia Beasley.
• Haskell, Seat 2 — John Dillingham, Anita Taber.
• Indian Capital Technology Center — Tom Stiles.
• Oktaha, Seat 2 — Tanna Kincade.
• Warner, Seat 2 — Dana Cash.
• Webbers Falls, Seat 2 — Bill Stricklin.
McIntosh County
• Checotah, Seat 2 — Jayme Fields.
• Eufaula, Seat 2 — Derek Gray.
• Stidham, Seat 1 — Jeremy Owen.
Cherokee County
• Briggs, Seat 3 — Billy Gibson.
• Keys — Beth Brandt.
• Tahlequah, Seat 2 — Stephanie Crawford.
• Tenkiller, Seat 1 — Darryl Mathews.
Wagoner County
• Okay, Seat 2 — Tony Hopkins.
• Porter, Seat 2 — Brenda Livesay.
• Porter, Seat 1 — Melissa Dawson.
