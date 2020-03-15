Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
According to a media release, the meeting will allow the administration to explain the district plan for COVID-19. Information will be shared about the cleaning and disinfecting of the school district. The administration will share protocols for short-term and long-term closures, the plan for delivering virtual instruction to students and the preparation for coordinating child nutritional services to students.
The meeting is open to the public. The district will live stream the meeting at https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeSchools and broadcast via Channel 15 for Suddenlink subscribers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.