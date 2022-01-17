Muskogee Public Schools announced Monday that all school sites will be in virtual learning for this week, Tuesday through Friday, due to the continued increase of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
All activities and athletics are canceled through Friday.
All teachers and staff will work remotely other than Child Nutrition Services and other staff identified by their supervisors and approved by the Superintendent. All district buildings will be closed through Friday.
Students can receive breakfast and/or lunch by calling the school cafeteria they wish to pick up a meal at by 9 a.m. Students can pick up a meal curbside at that site beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the location designated by the Child Nutrition Services staff.
Cafeteria phone numbers for sites that will be open for meal pickup are as follows:
Muskogee High School — (918) 912-2512
8th & 9th Grade Academy — (918) 912-2500
6th & 7th Grade Academy — (918) 912-2504
Sadler Arts Academy — (918) 912-2508
Cherokee — (918) 912-2502
Creek — (918) 912-2503
Irving — (918) 912-2506
Pershing — (918) 912-2507
Tony Goetz — (918) 912-2509
Early Childhood Center — (918)912-2511
The district plans to return to in-person instruction on Monday through the united efforts of staff and families in maintaining distance and lowering positive COVID-19 case numbers this week.
Students and families with lessons or classroom-related questions should contact the appropriate teacher via district email. Further questions should be directed via email to the student’s site principal. Staff should contact their supervisor with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.