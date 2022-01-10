Muskogee Public Schools students in sixth through 12th grade will move to virtual learning through the remainder of the week, according to a media release.
Due to staffing shortages, positive COVID cases at the secondary schools and out of an abundance of caution, the district will move sixth through 12th-grade students to virtual learning from Tuesday through Friday.
The district will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with no classes on Monday. All students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.
This includes sixth through 12th-grade students at Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin, 8th & 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson, Rougher Alternative Academy, and Muskogee High School.
All elementary sites, Early Childhood Center, Sadler Arts Academy, and Rougher Innovations Academy will remain in-person learning.
Sixth through 12th-grade students will utilize district-issued technology devices to complete semester exams already scheduled for this week. Students with questions regarding assignments or semester exams should contact their teachers directly.
Virtual learning students can receive breakfast and/or lunch by calling any of our open sites, asking for the cafeteria, and making arrangements to pick up meals at that site. Additionally, students can pick up a meal at Muskogee High School by contacting the cafeteria by 9 a.m. at (918) 912-2512. Meals at MHS can be picked up at 11:30 a.m. in the circle drive.
The district will continue to monitor the situation at all of our campuses and updates will be posted on our website at muskogeeps.org.
Parents or guardians with questions may contact their student’s school site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.