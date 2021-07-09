Muskogee Steam Center will sponsor an online excursion into Muskogee’s science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics with Muskogee Science Festival. The festival is a four-week event beginning Sunday aimed at engaging parents and children in an exploration of topics ranging from biodiversity at Honor Heights Park to types of architecture found in our town.
Challenges will be issued weekly on these topics: Botanical Mysteries at Honor Heights Park, July 11-18; The Art of Science, July 12-24; Muskogee Architecture ID, July 18-24; Mathvenger Hunt, July 18-23; Weekend of Local in partnership with Main Street Muskogee, July 23-25; and City Astronomy, July 26-30.
Prizes will be awarded to the best submissions in each category. To enter, watch for challenges issued on the Muskogee STEAM Center Facebook page. Requires parental permission for children under 18 years of age. To make submissions or for more information, muskogeesteamcenter@gmail.com.
Muskogee STEAM Center is a science center-without-walls whose mission is to bring to life the joy of science, technology, engineering, art and math for learners of all ages.
