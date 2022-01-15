Muskogee sees boost in sales tax disbursements

Muskogee set a break-neck pace during the first half of the holiday shopping season.
January sales tax disbursements primarily represent local sales tax receipts collected for November business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30 and estimated sales from Dec. 1 through Dec. 15.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission reported a sales tax disbursement in January to Muskogee totaled $2.46 million. That represents a 12.89%, or $316,607, increase from the $2.14 million disbursed in January 2021.
The state agency disbursed $193.13 million in sales tax revenue this month to municipalities statewide — that was up $28.95 million, or 14.99%, from the $164.18 million disbursed the same month a year ago. Counties that assess a tax on retail sales shared disbursements totaling nearly $31.84 million and use tax revenue totaling about $6.67 million.
Muskogee County's share of sales tax disbursements in January totaled $516,382, a 14.78% increase, or up $76,343, from the $440,039 deposited the same month in 2021. The January disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $89,035, up 10.28% from the $79,881 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller has touted Muskogee's diverse retail offerings for sales tax base that continues to strengthen month after month. He has also credits a low unemployment rate and general support among residents for the city's capital improvements plan and long-range planning.
“I think there is a positive attitude about what is going on in Muskogee, with citizens willing to invest in street improvements and private investment following,” Miller has said. “People are seeing positive momentum.”
Muskogee posted totals of more than $16.66 million during the first seven months of fiscal year 2022. That represents a year-to-date increase of nearly $1.16 million, or 6.99%, from the $15.49 million deposited during the first seven months of fiscal year 2021.
Muskogee's use tax deposits for January increased 14.46% when compared with numbers reported for January 2021. The tax commission's January report shows Muskogee's use tax revenue totaled $345,105, up $49,908, from the $295,197 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have directed administrators to reserve up to $1.2 million of the city's 4% use tax collected annually be spent solely for economic development purposes.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales and use taxes — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the revenue available for the city's general fund budget. Much of the remainder is comes from fees for utilities such as water and sewer and other municipal services.
