Muskogee sees boost in sales tax disbursements

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with periods of snow this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.