Muskogee Senior Games to be held every Saturday in June

Lace up your bowling shoes, dust off your golf clubs and grab your rackets. The Muskogee Senior Games are almost here. The four-weekend event hosted by Muskogee Parks and Recreation will feature nine sports that those over the age of 50 can compete in.
“It’s time for competitors to register and enter the games,” said Kevin Anthis, event organizer with the Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center. “We have more sports and more sponsors than last year and are expecting a big turnout. This is a great way for seniors to engage in friendly competition and have a good time doing it.”
Events include bowling, swimming, track and field, tennis, pickleball, cornhole, golf, water walking, and table tennis. The bowling competition will be held June 4-5 at Green Country Lanes at 9 a.m. Swimming, track and field and tennis will be held June 11 at the Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center, Indian Bowl and Spaulding Park. Pickleball will be June 17-18 at the Muskogee Civic Center and First Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Cornhole competition will be on June 18 at the Depot Green at 9 a.m. The events will conclude on June 25 with competition in golf, water walking and table tennis, using the facilities at the Muskogee Golf Club, River Country Family Water Park and the Hatbox Event Center.
Registration for most events is $25. Bowling and golf have additional fees. Bowling is $9 extra per event and golf is $40 extra. Medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in each event. Age groups for competition will be 50-59, 60-69 and those over 70.
“It should be a fun event to watch as well as compete in,” Anthis said.
The event will conclude with a gala for all participants at the Muskogee Golf Club at 6 p.m. June 25.
To register: Go to www.okseniorgames.com and click on Muskogee Local Games. For questions about the event, contact the Swim & Fitness Center at (918) 684-6304 or visit the Muskogee Parks and Recreation website at www.muskogeeparks.com.
