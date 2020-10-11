Muskogee shines light on Industry Appreciation Week

Mayor Marlon Coleman declared last week as “Industry Appreciation Week” in Muskogee. This was a way of honoring some truly outstanding companies. Muskogee companies manufacture, produce or fabricate some remarkable products. They develop innovative safety practices that ensure friends and colleagues return home to their families each day. They are active in the local community by giving their time to local nonprofits, serve on local boards and committees and volunteer their time to educate students about careers in manufacturing.
Each of the manufacturing companies in the community are deserving of recognition because each and every one ensures Muskogee continues to grow and prosper in a way that makes each year a little better than before.
The Port of Muskogee launched a social media campaign recently to bring awareness to Muskogee manufacturers during “Industry Appreciation Week.” To kick off the week, a video featuring local manufacturers was produced. The manufacturers donated their items for a contest on social media. The lucky winner is Jennifer Hall.
Daily company highlights, did-you-know facts, and profiles of local manufacturing workers were also published and shared on social media.
This year, the Business and Industry Banquet was canceled. With the COVID-19 crisis, a large, indoor event would not be ideal. The health and safety of manufacturers takes priority. The banquet is the annual awards and dinner to show appreciation to manufacturers and their employees.
You can watch
The following link will take you to a video of local manufacturers donating items for a social media contest won by Jennifer Hall: https://youtu.be/FC68_SCmczQ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.