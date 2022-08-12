Muskogee student concludes summer of research at OMRF

OKLAHOMA CITY — Homecoming queen. Student-athlete. Now add medical researcher to the list, as Muskogee’s Taylor Myers got an introduction to the field at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation this summer.
Nine students from Langston University, Oklahoma’s only historically Black college or university, recently wrapped up eight weeks at the Oklahoma City nonprofit. There, they worked alongside senior medical researchers as part of the second class of the OMRF-Langston University Biomedical Research Scholars program.
OMRF and LU launched the program in 2021 to diversify biomedical research in Oklahoma. Although LU has many outstanding science students, they often leave the state following graduation.
Myers, an LU senior majoring in chemistry, worked in the lab of OMRF physician-scientist Hal Scofield, M.D., studying a gene implicated in the development of Sjögren’s disease.
“Working on my project and learning from my mentor about autoimmune diseases will forever impact my vision of the world,” Myers said. “This summer has helped me express my passion for science.”
Other Langston Scholars conducted research in areas ranging from osteoarthritis and cancer biology to diseases of aging. At the summer’s conclusion, each authored scientific papers and delivered presentations to OMRF’s research staff.
After the summer, students can opt to continue their work into the school year and throughout their undergraduate careers, either in LU’s Science Research Institute or at OMRF. They may also return to OMRF for subsequent summers.
Myers plans to continue her work at OMRF. She’s also charting a career in science.
“I am eager to help others through my love for research and medicine,” Myers said.
“These students come to OMRF ready to learn,” said OMRF scientist Valerie Lewis, Ph.D., a former LU staff member who also serves as a student liaison to OMRF’s summer scholars. “I am excited to see these bright young scientists work on cutting-edge projects, and, as they return to continue their work, I am excited to watch them grow and succeed.”
For more information on the Langston Biomedical Research Scholar Program, visit www.omrf.org/langston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.