Muskogee Public Schools officials verified on Tuesday that one student enrolled at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy tested positive for COVID-19.
Affected areas at the school will be cleaned again overnight.
MPS Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun said the student's family reported the positive test result on Tuesday to the school district. Braun said the student attended school Monday but was absent on Tuesday.
Staff members and the families of students who have had direct contact with the individual who tested positive will be notified by site administrators.
Pursuant to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, the student who tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days that begins on the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Staffers or students identified as having direct contact with the student will be required to quarantine 14 days.
Once MPS officials learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns.
The families of students who attend the 7th and 8th Grade Academy were notified about this positive case at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by a School Messenger call today.
