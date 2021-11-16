Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center is hosting a five-week fitness competition to help residents battle weight gain during the holiday season. This winning team will take home the grand prize of $1,000.
"The competition is open to anyone over the age of 16," said Kevin Anthis, facility manager for the Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center. "Competitors do not have to be members of the facility to compete."
Competitors will compete in teams of two for the chance to win $1,000. The cost to enter the competition is $50 per team. Each team will receive access to weekly specialty classes at the fitness center, a T-shirt, 10 guest passes and free joining fee, if they choose to join the fitness center before 2022. Teams must weigh in between Thursday and Nov. 24. The team who loses the greatest percentage of weight during the competition will earn the grand prize of $1,000.
In addition to the grand prize, a prize of a one-year membership will be awarded to the male and female who lose the highest percentage of weight during the competition. Teams will also be able to earn points by attending specialty classes, weighing in weekly and tracking their activity and food. The team with the most points will be awarded the "Most Spirited" award of private pool party and a personal training session.
Competition ends Dec. 31.
"The ultimate goal is to maintain your weight through the holidays," Anthis said.
Register for the Merry Fitness Competition at the Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. Information: www.muskogeeparks.org or call (918) 684-6304.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.