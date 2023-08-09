Barron Tackett has been training in the mixed martial art Muay Thai for a year.
The 13-year-old Muskogee native is already a world champion in the sport, which Tackett said “not every 13-year-old can say they have a world championship belt.”
Tackett won the 2023 TBA Classic Muay Thai World Expo C-Class Junior Cruiserweight World Championship belt in Atlanta on June 25. Although he only fought twice to win the belt, it was still a fight, and a belt, nonetheless. Tackett is 5-0 in his Muay Thai career with two knockouts, both by the knee.
Muay Thai is also known as Thai Boxing, muay meaning boxing in Thai language. It’s a stand-up combat sport fought in a ring that consists mainly of punches, kicks, elbows and knees. The younger fighters, like Tackett, wear protective headgear, boxing gloves and leg pads.
It took a lot of time and effort for Tackett to make it to Atlanta. Tackett said he spent his entire summer sharpening his craft and working on his tactics. For three months leading up to the fights in Atlanta, Tackett trained for five hours a day, six days a week. He even started doing two-a-days, which is doing two training sessions in one day.
Billy Smith, owner of Three Kings Muay Thai Gym in Champions Fitness that Tackett trains with, said he felt there was a skill gap between Tackett and the other fighters at the championship, but said the five-hour days were necessary to close the gap and win.
“We felt like we were the underdog coming into the fight,” Smith said. “The other kid had more experience. He was undefeated and a former champion. We felt we had to put the extra work in and outwork him in order to win.”
Tackett said he didn’t even know what Muay Thai was before he signed up for it.
Tackett has found many benefits from joining the gym. He said it has allowed him to feel more like an adult and have an advantage over kids his age.
“I’ve been treated more maturely since I started training,” Tackett said. “I’ve been treated more like an adult unlike any normal 13-year-old kid so I definitely got the leg up on other kids when it comes to that.”
Tackett said he doesn’t know how long he will continue with the sport, but wants to see where the sport, and his success, can take him.
“I can fight as long as I can go I guess,” Tackett said. “I think I’m leaning toward continuing this as an adult. I could see myself doing this down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.