A Muskogee teenager is missing from his 4200 S. 30th St. W home, according to a post from his mother made Wednesday morning.
Amanda Burleson-Guthrie wrote Wednesday morning that her son Alex Guthrie went missing from his home after leaving around 6 a.m. Amanda noted that Alex was autistic and had a history of mental instability.
"We are desperate to find him. It is not like him to run away," Amanda Burleson-Guthire wrote. "We don’t know if he had someone pick him up intentionally, or if he just left on foot."
Alex Guthrie is most likely wearing jeans and a Western shirt. He stands 5'7'' and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Those with information as to Alex Guthrie's whereabouts are asked to call (918) 781-2911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.