Muskogee to honor veterans with ceremony, flyover

Local veterans will be honored with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at the Depot Green, complete with a special flyover by the Tulsa Warbirds.
“This event has really grown over the years,” said Joel Everett, event organizer. “Last year, we had more than 200 veterans that were individually honored at the ceremony.”
This year, the Tulsa Warbirds, a living history collection of World War II era aircraft, are expected to fly over in tribute to the sacrifices of our military men and women. The Warbirds’ planes are T-6 Texan training aircraft and are the same planes that all allied fighter pilots learned to fly during World War II. They are similar to fighter aircraft and were often called “pilot makers.”
Veterans who have served in any branch of the United States military past or present are invited to attend and complete a registration card when they arrive. Each veteran will be personally presented with a medal courtesy of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and a goody bag from the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Guest speakers include Muskogee Mayor Marlon J. Coleman and Jason McClellan, director of the Muskogee VA Regional Benefits Office. The Muskogee High School ROTC Color Guard will be on tap to present the colors, and a special performance will be presented by the Muskogee High School Pride of Muskogee band.
The public is invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Muskogee Little Theatre. For more information on the Muskogee Veterans Day Ceremony, visit the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/veteranceremony.
