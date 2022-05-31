Muskogee to host film-friendly workshop

Muskogee will play host to a film-friendly community workshop this week in conjunction with the city's certification for the same.
The public event is being sponsored by the Muskogee Tourism Authority and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office. The workshop will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Roxy Theater and will feature a presentation by OF+MO.
Jordyn Jorgenson, executive director of the tourism authority, said MTA has yet to receive details about the workshop from OF+MO.
"This workshop, featuring a presentation by the Oklahoma Film and Music office, will highlight the economic impact of Oklahoma's film and television industry," Jorgenson said, reading an official statement published by OF+MO. It also will highlight "workforce development, business opportunities and community collaboration which exists with the recent 'film-friendly' certification of the city."
Dr. Jerri Stoutermire, chief operating officer for Oxford Productions Inc., said film-friendly certification requires several steps be completed before it is approved.
"It included potential venues by which the potential filmmakers could come in and use that can be expanded as time goes on," she said. "It also provides an avenue by which the filmmaker goes through the process making sure that everything is in compliance with the city — there's an application process for them to submit, and we act as the liaison for that process."
Jorgenson said the workshop will provide participants an opportunity to learn about what can take place should a production company film a movie in Muskogee.
"Let's say that a film was coming to town and bringing a production company," Jorgensen said. "If they close down Main Street, all of those businesses would be affected by that — essentially that provides an opportunity for them to rent out some of their spaces so they can recoup some of their losses because of the closing.
"So that's one of the opportunities that we're hoping to make sure that is relayed through this workshop."
Oscar Ray, one of the leading film authorities in Muskogee along with his wife Sh'Iron Ray, said knowing what to expect makes the opportunity better for the future.
"The size of the movies that are coming to Oklahoma have changed dramatically," he said. "For the past 35 to 40 years, you might occasionally every three to five years get a $20 million picture to come.
"So now that you have two major studios in Oklahoma, plus 80% of the colleges in the state have a film program, that means that the opportunity being produced here are much larger."
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the certification adds to the city's history with the movie industry.
“Being a certified ‘film friendly’ community is an achievement for Muskogee,” Coleman said. “We have inducted several Oklahoma greats into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame, many of which have direct ties to Muskogee.
"Muskogee has the perfect panoramic and cinematic settings for filming," Coleman said. "We look forward to becoming a film capital for Northeast Oklahoma.”
If you go
WHAT: Film Friendly Community Workshop.
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Roxy Theater.
ADMISSION: Free.
