Muskogee’s new Depot District cultural space is hosting two more in a series of summer street festivals to celebrate music, the arts and its historic train depots.
The festivals, called All Aboard Thursday, will be on the third Thursday of every month, May through July.
The festivals are free and will showcase local nonprofits, local businesses, educational institutions and other community projects.
Muskogee was established by the railroads more than 100 years ago. At one point, more than six different railroads passed through the community and its depot area.
The street festivals June 16 and July 21. Events in the Depot District fall under the Localmotion umbrella of cultural celebrations.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has scheduled free musical performances from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for each All Aboard Thursday event.
On June 16, Main Street Muskogee has scheduled a Gentle Thursday Depot District and Downtown art show and Civic Session 2 that will focus on citizenship, voting, patriotism and democracy. This event is patterned after a Smithsonian Institute program.
The art entries will be judged June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. and artists are encouraged to take art entries to The Break coffee shop starting June 1 and fill out an application.
The street festivals each month will offer food trucks, Depot Green lawn games, trackless train rides and a kid zone of activities. There is free admission during the festivals at the Three Rivers Museum.
This event is organized by the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department and an all-volunteer committee of the Depot District – an organization of neighborhood stakeholders and businesses dedicated to celebrating our community and creating lasting traditions.
June 16, the music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. includes Ahna Jennings and, later, Mike McClure. The performances are at the OMHOF stage.
On July 21, All Aboard Thursday offers music by Branjae followed by Beautiful Chaos. Again, the music is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the OMHOF stage.
For more information, contact the OMHOF at (918) 687-0800 or Muskogee Parks and Recreation at (918) 684-6202. For information on the June 19 Civic Season program, contact Melony Carey at (918) 781-3447.
Information also is posted on the Facebook pages of the Depot District; Depot Green and Main Street Muskogee.
