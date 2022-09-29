Muskogee Tourism partners with Muskogee Hotel + Lodging Association for beautification of welcome sign

The Muskogee Tourism Authority, also known as Visit Muskogee, recently partnered with the Muskogee Hotel + Lodging Association (MHLA) to beautify the ‘Welcome to Muskogee’ sign located off U.S. 69, just north of the Shawnee Bypass.
“Creating memorable experiences for our hotel guests is our number one priority,” said Heather Cain of MHLA. "That starts with some #MyMuskogee hospitality the minute they walk through our doors. Muskogee Hotel and Lodging Association is happy to adopt the Welcome to Muskogee sign to be able to give both travelers and residents a beautiful “Welcome” to our community. Representatives of MHLA, along with one of our founding sponsors SERVPRO, assisted Arteaga Lawncare cleaning up and replanting the flowerbeds. We’re happy to be able to contribute and give back to the community."
The sign’s inviting flowerbed now contains a mix of bushes, ornamental grass, perennials and annuals for a variety of heights and color. Some of the newly planted items will grow year-round, while others will be freshened up seasonally.
“Taking care of our ‘Welcome’ Sign is an important contribution to the overall look and pride of our community,” said Wren Stratton, board member of A More Beautiful Muskogee. "By taking responsibility for the beautification of the sign, the MHLA are demonstrating how committed they are to playing an active role in tourism efforts."
Jordyn Jorgenson, tourism director for Muskogee, said the organization is thankful to partner with the MHLA group and their landscapers to provide some much-needed TLC to the Welcome Sign.
“From spring flooding to record setting heat over the summer, the flowerbeds at the sign were needing refreshing and MHLA has really stepped up by adopting the sign for the remainder of 2022 and into the 2023 spring season to ensure our visitors are greeted with a beautiful and lavish sign our whole community can be proud of,” Jorgenson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.