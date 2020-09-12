Muskogee VA receives staffing assistance amidst COVID-19 surge

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) welcomed 40 VA employees Aug. 30 from facilities across the nation. The team arrived as part of the Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS), which is a VHA deployment program for clinical and non-clinical staff to an emergency or disaster.
The additional staff will be stationed at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center until Sept. 12 to provide aid in caring for veterans due to an increase of COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oklahoma.
Many of the hospital’s employees are deployed to the Claremore State Veterans Center providing relief for a staffing shortage caused by an outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-run facility.
Amongst the group of DEMPS volunteers assisting in Oklahoma is Lee Barela, RN, from the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Barela is no stranger to the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC, as this is her second DEMPS deployment to the facility. The first came in spring of 2019 after catastrophic flooding occurred in the area, which prompted the need for additional staffing assistance.
“When I was deployed to Muskogee previously, staff throughout the facility were very welcoming and appreciative of the help,” Barela said. “They accepted me with open arms and we formed friendships. There is obvious pride at this VA and apparent compassion for the community of veterans they serve. When the opportunity came up again for this deployment, I didn’t hesitate at the chance to come back.”
Barela, who has worked for the VA for 14 years, is assigned to the 4th floor of the hospital, which is the designated COVID-19 Unit.
“We are all here at the VA to pay back to our veterans for the services they have provided for us,” Barela said. “I think the presence of DEMPS brings a sense of comfort to veterans knowing that as a country we are stepping up, doing a great job in making sure that no matter what is happening, care is not delayed for them. It also brings comfort to the staff knowing that we are here to help and they do not have to weather the storm alone.”
Barela says there is no greater feeling than to help and serve those in need and encourages her fellow VA employees to participate in DEMPS if they have the chance.
“The opportunity to experience another VA and to assist in times of need is a great and valuable experience,” Barela said. “In uncertain times, you never know when one day it may be your own facility that needs the assistance and it is a great way to pay back to both veterans and fellow VA staff.”
Leadership at EOVAHCS is appreciative of DEMPS and the volunteers that have taken time out of their lives to provide support at the hospital and plans to fully utilize the assistance to benefit veterans.
“We are thankful for the VHA staff who have traveled from across the country to backfill positions at our medical center,” said Mark Morgan, EOVAHCS director. “Their presence will allow us to return more staff back to outpatient clinics and primary care areas, which will help expand our face-to-face care for veterans. One thing this pandemic has shown is that when things get tough, VA health care staff do not waiver in their dedication to do whatever is needed to care for veterans.”
