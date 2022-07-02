Muskogee VA Regional Office facility to undergo renovation

The Department of Veterans Affairs Muskogee Regional Office will undergo a major renovation of the facility at 125 S. Main St., in downtown Muskogee.
During the renovation, which is expected to last several months, in-person services will be relocated to the Annex facility, located at 122 East Side Blvd., beginning Tuesday. This location is less than one mile east of the Muskogee Federal Building.
To discuss benefits in-person, such as compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension, aid and attendance, and Veteran Readiness and Employment, visitors may access the annex facility, which will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For information about VA benefits and eligibility or how to file a claim, veterans and survivors can visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.
