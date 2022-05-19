Muskogee Welfare Association is accepting applications for the 2022-23 grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations that provide direct services in the area of early childhood, social services and education may apply. Application requests should not exceed $10,000 and should be used to improve and/or enhance the lives of children and families in our community.
Applications must include that following:
• Organization name.
• Contact name, address and phone number.
• Description of the organization.
• Description of the project/ service along with the need for funding (not to exceed two pages).
• Request amount.
• Proof of 501-C3 Letter.
• Federal Tax ID number.
Applications submitted for consideration must be received by June 20,2022. Applications should be addressed and mailed to the following address: MWA grant c/o Cindy Perkins, 4009 Eufaula Ave., Muskogee, OK 74403.
Successful grantees will be notified by July 11.
Request for additional information can be sent to tracyaparish@yahoo.com.
