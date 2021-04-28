Muskogee Welfare Association is accepting grant applications for the 2021-2022 grant cycle. Applications will be accepted from nonprofit organizations that provide direct services in the areas of early childhood, social services and education. Applications should not exceed $10,000 and be used to improve and/or enhance the lives of children and families in our community.
Applications must include the following:
• Organization name.
• Contact name, address, email and phone number.
• Description of the organization.
• Description of the project/service and need for funding (not to exceed two pages).
• Request amount.
• Proof of 501(c)(3).
• Federal Tax ID number.
Applications submitted for consideration must be received by June 14. Applications and additional questions MUST be submitted by email at the following address: muskogeewelfare@yahoo.com.
All applicants will receive a confirmation email upon delivery. Successful grantees will be notified and awarded by June 30.
