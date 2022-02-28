Muskogee Wellness Initiative has issued a challenge to all soda drinkers.
The Initiative is challenging soda drinkers to go 22 consecutive days without a soda.
"The total amount of sugar in a soda that a person takes in depends on the type of soda they're drinking," said Tiffany Tolbert, community representative for the Muskogee Wellness Initiative leading the challenge.
The challenge begins today and runs through March 31. Anyone who can go 22 straight days without drinking a soda, regular or diet, during that period is eligible for the prizes.
This is the first year for the challenge. Anyone who resides or works in Muskogee County is eligible to accept the challenge.
"We at the Muskogee County Health Department are doing a 'drink more water' challenge, so I guess it was born out of that," she said. "We decided that sodas was a good place to begin."
Tolbert said that some of the information she had says a 20-ounce bottle of soda contains 60 grams of sugar. She said that's the equivalent of six glazed doughnuts.
"The goal was to make (challenge) as simple as possible," Tolbert said. "Whether it's a regular soda, or pop — whatever you want to call it — or diet soda or a zero, we're including all of those."
With this being the first year, Tolbert said the challenge and rewards are being fine tuned.
"With all the closings last week and the weather, we've not had a whole lot of time to get together," she said. "We have collected four day passes for River Country Waterpark that can be used anytime this season. I think the grand prize winner will able to go on Okie 101.7 Wellness Wednesday and talk with them on the radio."
The idea behind the initiative is for people to work toward a healthier lifestyle. Tolbert said the reason that 22 days was decided upon is that research shows it takes 21 days to establish a habit.
Tolbert says she can relate to how tough the challenge is and praises all who attempt and/or complete the challenge.
"I use to drink Dr. Pepper religiously," she said. "But then I switched to Diet Coke thinking that would be so much healthier for me. I think I actually gained weight."
Since then she has switched to mainly water.
"I will still have a Coke Zero sometimes, but not often," Tolbert said. "I've switched to a carbonated flavored water and I think it's the bubbles that get to me…I don't miss it."
She also was quick to point out that the challenge may not be for everyone.
"Everyone has to make decisions for themselves," Talbot said. "Some people may say 'I'm not ready to do that.'"
