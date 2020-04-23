As of this advisory, there are 3,017 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are nine additional deaths; six occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 21.
One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Washington County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Creek County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 179 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) implemented a COVID-19 data dashboard to display statistics, including sortable data by county and zip code.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,017
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 44,761
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 47,984
**Currently Hospitalized
284
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 622
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 6
Total Cumulative Deaths 179
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.