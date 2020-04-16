As of this advisory, there are 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are eight additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-April 14.
One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Delaware County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 131 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, will release the COVID Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional transparency on community spread in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,357
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 28,542
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 30,795
Currently Hospitalized 236
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 528
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 131
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 395
State Public Health Laboratory 311
Other 1,651
Total 2,357
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 22 0
05-17 41 0
18-35 426 5
36-49 483 3
50-64 597 15
65+ 788 108
Total 2,357 131
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56 Median Age: 74
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,311 60
Male 1,046 71
Total 2,357 131
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 29 3
Alfalfa 1 0
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 2 0
Bryan 5 0
Caddo 48 2
Canadian 65 3
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 22 1
Choctaw 3 0
Cleveland 301 21
Comanche 57 0
Cotton 5 0
Craig 7 0
Creek 58 3
Custer 7 0
Delaware 74 2
Dewey 2 0
Garfield 9 1
Garvin 10 0
Grady 16 1
Grant 2 0
Greer 50 4
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Johnston 2 0
Kay 46 4
Kingfisher 6 0
Kiowa 2 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 5 0
Lincoln 11 0
Logan 8 0
Love 2 0
Major 2 1
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 19 3
McClain 20 0
McCurtain 7 0
Murray 2 0
Muskogee 25 3
Noble 6 0
Nowata 11 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 497 22
Okmulgee 14 0
Osage 61 8
Ottawa 24 0
Pawnee 28 2
Payne 34 0
Pittsburg 14 1
Pontotoc 10 1
Pottawatomie 32 3
Rogers 30 2
Seminole 7 1
Sequoyah 10 2
Stephens 15 1
Texas 9 1
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 376 21
Wagoner 107 7
Washington 124 6
Woodward 1 0
Total 2,357 131
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 16.
