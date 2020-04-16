COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are eight additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-April 14.

One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Delaware County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 131 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, will release the COVID Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional transparency on community spread in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,357

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 28,542

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 30,795

Currently Hospitalized 236

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 528

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3

Total Cumulative Deaths 131 

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 395

State Public Health Laboratory 311

Other 1,651

Total 2,357

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths

00-04 22 0

05-17 41 0

18-35 426 5

36-49 483 3

50-64 597 15

65+ 788 108

Total 2,357 131

Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56 Median Age: 74

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender Cases Deaths

Female 1,311 60

Male 1,046 71

Total 2,357 131

COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths

Adair 29 3

Alfalfa 1 0

Atoka 1 0

Beaver 1 0

Beckham 2 0

Bryan 5 0

Caddo 48 2

Canadian 65 3

Carter 1 0

Cherokee 22 1

Choctaw 3 0

Cleveland 301 21

Comanche 57 0

Cotton 5 0

Craig 7 0

Creek 58 3

Custer 7 0

Delaware 74 2

Dewey 2 0

Garfield 9 1

Garvin 10 0

Grady 16 1

Grant 2 0

Greer 50 4

Jackson 6 0

Jefferson 1 0

Johnston 2 0

Kay 46 4

Kingfisher 6 0

Kiowa 2 0

Latimer 4 1

Le Flore 5 0

Lincoln 11 0

Logan 8 0

Love 2 0

Major 2 1

Marshall 1 0

Mayes 19 3

McClain 20 0

McCurtain 7 0

Murray 2 0

Muskogee 25 3

Noble 6 0

Nowata 11 0

Okfuskee 1 0

Oklahoma 497 22

Okmulgee 14 0

Osage 61 8

Ottawa 24 0

Pawnee 28 2

Payne 34 0

Pittsburg 14 1

Pontotoc 10 1

Pottawatomie 32 3

Rogers 30 2

Seminole 7 1

Sequoyah 10 2

Stephens 15 1

Texas 9 1

Tillman 1 0

Tulsa 376 21

Wagoner 107 7

Washington 124 6

Woodward 1 0

Total 2,357 131

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 16.

