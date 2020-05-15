SALT LAKE CITY — Jennifer Wilson of Muskogee has earned a Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees since January 2. Graduates’ areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, courses allow students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support.
