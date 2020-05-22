A Muskogee woman charged with manslaughter for the death of Joshua Ray Jackson in June 2019 has entered a blind plea to the charge as well as several other charges, according to a release from Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Addison Paige Clark, 30, was charged in June 2019 with manslaughter, driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm, transporting an open container, failure to yield, failure to carry insurance, and driving with a suspended license.
A blind plea is when a defendant enters a plea of guilty and allows the judge to determine what the sentence will be.
She will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. July 24.
