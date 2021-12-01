KIOWA COUNTY – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Wednesday the skull found in Kiowa County on July 13, 2005, which became known as ‘Kiowa Jane Doe,’ is positively identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd. Boyd was reported missing by her estranged husband on July 30, 2002. She was 29 years old at the time of her disappearance and the mother of two small children.
Boyd was last seen in Lawton on July 26, 2002. She lived in Muskogee with a relative but was known to visit Lawton to see family who lived in the area.
On July 13, 2005, a farmer in Kiowa County notified the sheriff’s office that he found a skull on his land. No other remains were found. At that time, investigators determined the skull was human and belonged to a female that was between 18-29 years old and that she had been deceased between three-20 years.
Over the past 16 years, multiple attempts were made by investigators to identify the skull including creating a facial reconstruction that generated several leads and entering her profile into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The skull was also submitted to the University of North Texas (UNT) Center for Human Identification. Additionally, the DNA profile obtained from the skull was run against numerous other missing women cases in Oklahoma.
In September 2021, UNT notified the OSBI that the DNA profile match from Kiowa Jane Doe matched Boyd, whose profile was also entered into NamUs.
“Kiowa Jane Doe has a name. She is Rebecca Jean Boyd, and she has a family that loves and misses her,” said Ricky Adams, OSBI director. “We are happy that Rebecca’s family has her back and can give her the proper burial that she deserves. Now our Cold Case Unit is going to determine how she ended up in that field and who is responsible.”
If you have any information on Boyd’s disappearance, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
