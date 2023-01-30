A Muskogee woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Taylor Lynn Erwin, 23, was admitted in serious condition to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with a leg injury, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:55 p.m. Saturday on old Route 66, a mile west of Oklahoma 58 and a mile southwest of Hydro. Erwin was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy eastbound when a tire on the rear passenger side blew out, causing Erwin to lose control, cross the center line and drive off the north side of the road in a broad slide. The vehicle then overturned an unknown number of times and came to rest on the passenger side. Both Erwin and her passenger, Lyman Ray Weasel Bear, 48, of Ada, were wearing seat belts. Weasel Bear was not injured, the report states.
