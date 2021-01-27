A Tulsa man died, and a Muskogee woman was injured in a collision on U.S. 69 and West 435 Road, 1.5 miles south of Adair in Mayes County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Mickey Hamilton, 57, was taken to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa where was pronounced deceased, the report states. Carolyn Hamilton, 74, was stable when she was admitted to Saint John. Her condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Mickey Hamilton was driving a 2007 Kia Sportage westbound on West 435 Road when he failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a 2011 Peterbilt truck driven northbound on U.S. 69 by John Agredo, 35, of Houston. He was not injured. Carolyn Hamilton was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time, and was removed from the vehicle by Adair Fire Department. Everyone was wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.