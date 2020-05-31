A Muskogee woman was injured when she was ejected from a boat that was being pulled across a grassy field, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Mechelle Messenger, 52, was in critical condition when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa on Saturday, the report states.
According to OHP, the incident happened at approximately 11:52 p.m., at a residence on South 4210 Road, approximately 1/2 mile south of Inola in Rogers County. Dylan Hodges, 28, of Inola, was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer, towing a fiberglass jon boat when the boat rolled multiple times, ejecting Messenger and Shannon Rollins, 38, of Muskogee. Neither Hodges nor Rollins were injured, the report states.
