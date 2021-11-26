A Muskogee woman and a California woman were injured in a collision on Interstate 244, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Autumn Richerson, 24, of Muskogee was taken to Saint John Medical Center where she was treated for head injuries and released. The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to Saint John where she was admitted in critical condition, the report states.
According to the OHP report, the collision happened at approximately 4:07 a.m. Thursday on I-244 eastbound near Harvard Avenue in Tulsa. Richerson was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, and the other driver, identified only as a 44-year-old Hispanic woman, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Richerson was wearing a seat belt, but the other driver was not. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the report states.
