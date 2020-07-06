A Muskogee woman was killed in a Monday afternoon head-on collision on North York Street.
Kimberly Bales, 54, of Muskogee was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Muskogee Police Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin.
The collision occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Monday on York Street between Keetoowah Trail and Old Bacone Road.
Hamlin said a 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Bales was going south on North York and hit the curb with the right side of the vehicle. After traveling a distance on the curb, she apparently overcorrected and struck, head-on, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Anthony Tye Diel. Bales' SUV rolled one time before coming to a stop beside the road.
Bales was thrown into the back of the vehicle and did not appear to have worn a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Diel, who had minor injuries, was transported to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was treated and released.
Hamlin said it is not known if Diel was wearing a seatbelt or if airbags were deployed in either vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.