A Muskogee woman pleaded guilty in federal court to child neglect in Indian Country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Megan Leanne Tillery, 28, faces up to life in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about August 2020, Tillery, an Indian, "did willfully and maliciously fail and omit to provide adequate medical care, supervision, appropriate caretakers, and special care made necessary by the physical and mental condition of P.T., an Indian, under the age of 18, all while the defendant was responsible for the health, safety and welfare of P.T."
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will take place following the completion of the report.
