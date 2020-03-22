Muskogee woman praised for help with medical emergency

Alianna Rowland insists she isn't a hero, but the Londagin family of Haskell thinks otherwise.
During a family outing to the Apex Cinema in Muskogee, Lilly, the youngest of seven children, suffered an epileptic seizure while in the restroom. Rowland, who has various duties at the theater, was one of three women who rushed to her aid.
The other two women remain unidentified, but Laura Londagin, Lilly's mother, has thanked Rowland for holding her daughter and caring for her until paramedics arrived.
"I thank her for caring and taking action," Londagin said. "I thank her for her compassion and caring heart. She was very sweet and calming and made sure Lilly was OK."
The 21-year-old Rowland remains modest about her actions on that day earlier this month.
"I just brushed her hair from her face and mouth," she said. "I'm not a medical professional. I was just able to hold her and I honestly prayed that everything would be OK. I just tried to remain calm, because I've never been in that situation before. I'm not a hero."
Londagin said Lilly, 12, had the seizure while in the bathroom stall and hit her head on the door. Before she could hit the floor, one of the unidentified women caught her while the other woman went to get help.
"I heard somebody saying there was a girl in the bathroom and she was having a seizure," Londagin said. "I ran into the bathroom. I stayed there until the paramedics got there."
Rowland said she was glad to help.
"It's been a humbling experience," she said. "It makes me appreciate the little things I do have. I don't have seizures. I could've been the mama. If I'm ever in that situation, I hope somebody would help me as I helped that woman's daughter."
Jack Ludwig, Rowland's boss at the theater, said he couldn't comment on the situation, citing company policy.
Londagin said her daughter is "doing fine."
"They checked her out at the hospital and sent her home," she said. "She's been doing fine ever since. Lilly knows what happened, but she doesn't remember it."
It will be unforgettable experience for Rowland.
"Knowing I was able to help is the biggest lesson I'll take from it," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.