Two people were hospitalized and three others injured following a collision about a mile south of Wagoner on U.S. 69, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Clarissa S. Bayless, 30, of Muskogee, was admitted in fair condition to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. Clark T. Replogle, 41, of Salina, was admitted in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Three children, ages 10, 6, and 5, in Bayless' vehicle were treated at Saint Francis and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at County Road 758. Bayless was driving a 2003 GMC truck northbound on U.S. 69, and Jacob R. Replogle, 29, of Salina, was driving a 2021 Ford F-250 southbound. Bayless lost control of the vehicle she was driving on a wet road and crossed the center line, going into oncoming traffic, causing the vehicles to collide head-on. The vehicle Bayless was driving ran off the left side of the road and rolled over onto the driver's side. Neither Bayless not Clark T. Replogle were wearing a seat belt. The report cites unsafe speed as the cause of the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.