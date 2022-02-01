A Muskogee woman was transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to begin serving a sentence for first-degree manslaughter for the death of a Muskogee child.
Sheena Clemons, 39, entered a guilty plea Jan. 24 to causing the death of Xzavion "Mikey" Michael Whitaker, 12, of Muskogee in 2019. In addition to manslaughter, Clemons pleaded guilty to causing an accident while driving a vehicle without a state driver’s license, causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving a vehicle while under the influence, and child endangerment.
For the charges of first-degree manslaughter and causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving under the influence, Clemons was sentenced to 20 years suspended except the first 10 years, which will be served in prison. She was sentenced to five years in prison for causing an accident while driving a vehicle without a valid driver's license and four years in prison for child endangerment. All will be served concurrently, and Clemons was fined $500. She will receive credit for time she already served in jail.
The charges were filed after an April 20, 2019, crash in which Clemons ran a stop sign in Oklahoma City at the intersection of Southeast 74th Street and Westminster Road in a 2005 Hyundai Elantra. A 2006 Nissan slammed into Clemons’ passenger side, causing the Elantra to flip, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
There were six passengers in the vehicle when Clemons was hit — one adult male and five children. Whitaker was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another child, a 6-month-old infant, was critically injured, the affidavit states.
Responding officers found Clemons drunk when they arrived at the scene, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
“Upon interviewing Clemons, I could smell a very heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, and open containers of an alcoholic beverage were found around the vehicle,” states the affidavit, written by Sgt. David Roberts of OCPD. “When I read Clemons the implied consent test request Clemons refused to respond.”
Xzavion, a sixth-grade student at Cherokee New Tech, spent much of his time playing video games or watching YouTube and wanted to become a pediatrician, said Markuita Warrior, Xzavion's cousin, at the time of his death.
“He loved fishing, spending time with his dad and his brothers, he loved Jordan shoes, and his favorite colors were red and black,” she said.
Xzavion's aunt, Deanna McCoy Hernandez, said her nephew “had the biggest heart.”
“He was just very helpful. He would help his mom a lot. He would help anyone,” Hernandez said. “He’s the kind of kid that would literally walk an old lady across the street. You didn’t ever have to ask for help, he would volunteer. He’d just take the trash out voluntarily. He would mow the lawn on his own. He was just that kind of kid.”
