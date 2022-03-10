Muskogee woman serving life sentence dies in custody

Officials are looking into the death of convicted murderer Amanda Kay Lane.
Lane, 38, of Muskogee, died in the emergency room at Saint Anthony Hospital in Shawnee on Feb. 28, according to her obituary. She died after being transported from the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.
Lane pleaded no contest in 2001 for the Nov. 3, 2000, brutal beating death and robbery of 84-year-old Bertha Lee Pippin. Lane, who lived next door to Pippin, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and life in prison for robbery by force or fear.
Josh Ward, Oklahoma Department of Corrections director of communications, said the case is being investigated by the Oklahoma Office of the Inspector General.
"All unattended inmate deaths are looked at by the inspector general," he said.
Lane's body was transported from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City. An autopsy was performed on her and her body was released to the family, said a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.
The medical examiner's office said results of the autopsy, which will include a cause and manner of death, won't be ready for three to six months.
Funeral services for Lane are pending with Shipman Funeral Home.
