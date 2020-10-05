One of two people who were shot Sunday evening was shot earlier this year, and her brother died after being shot in a separate shooting July 11.

According to a release from Officer Lynn Hamlin with the Muskogee Police Department, officers were called out at approximately 9:55 p.m. to the 2600 block of Denver Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Not long after officers arrived there, dispatchers let them know that Kyla Taylor, 23, had arrived at the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee with a gunshot wound. She told police she could not provide any suspect or vehicle information. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

While officers were at the hospital taking Taylor's report, Bryan Trimble arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening. Like Taylor, he was unable to provide suspect or vehicle information to police.

Officers found that one residence and three vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Taylor was grazed by a bullet at approximately 7 p.m. July 26 at 13th and Fremont streets. She was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released.

In that shooting, police began looking for Antonio Damon Gardner II, 20, of Tulsa, as the suspect.

Gardner is wanted on a warrant for shooting with intent to kill. His bond has been set at $250,000, according to the warrant.

Taylor's brother, Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, was shot July 11 inside a residence on North K Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. He died at a Tulsa hospital at approximately 1 a.m. July 13.

Gardner is a light-skinned Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, the warrant states.

If you see Gardner or know his whereabouts, contact Muskogee police at (918) 683-8000 or call 911.