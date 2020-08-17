Muskogee woman succumbs to injuries

A Muskogee woman injured in a collision of July 17 has died, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Shirley Stanley, 72, had been hospitalized in fair condition at Wagoner Community Hospital at the time of the crash. On Monday, OHP was notified by Mayes County, Ohio, Coroner's Office that Stanley had died from injuries sustained in the collision, the release states.
According to OHP, Stanley was injured in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike, three miles east of Coweta in Wagoner County. She was a passenger in a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Terri Streeter, 41, of Muskogee at 12:10 a.m. Streeter was westbound when she struck the crash cushion on the west side of the left toll lane. When the trooper arrived, he was unable to locate a vehicle or any damage at the gate. Approximately five hours later, the trooper was notified that Stanley was at the Wagoner hospital with injuries. The trooper could not determine if seat belts were in use or the cause of the collision, which remains under investigation, the report states.
