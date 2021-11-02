Muskogee YVC chosen Affiliate of the Year

Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corps was chosen Affiliate of the Year at the YVC's annual Summit. The Muskogee affiliate earned the award by increasing their total service hours by 84 percent and their number of youth volunteers by 56 percent.
"Over the last three decades, I have watched Youth Volunteer Corps evolve," said David Battey, founder and president of YVC. "I am always in awe of the number of youth who serve and the number of hours they contribute. We are pleased to have so many young people in our network and appreciate the support of our affiliates in addressing community needs through service."
During the awards ceremony, 83 youth were recognized with the 100-in-1 Award for contributing 100 hours of service to their community in the span of one year.
Ten youth were honored with the Ethic of Service Award for completing at least 500 service hours in their volunteer career, including three from Muskogee: Cadey Graham, Andrea Coronado, and Rachael Glass. Valencia Rodriguez, from Muskogee, received the Legacy Award for donating 1,500 hours of service her community.
"Even in a pandemic, youth volunteers found ways to contribute to their communities," said Leslie Hamil, Muskogee YVC coordinator.
Youth Volunteer Corps' mission is to engage youth in team-based service experiences that build life and work skills while inspiring a lifetime ethic of service. YVC has over 30 affiliates across North America and, each year, thousands of hours are served by youth volunteers whose vision is to define communities by compassion, selflessness, and respect for others. For more information about the Muskogee YVC, contact Hamil at (918) 683-6345, ext. 1486, or by email at lhamil@muskogeeparks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.