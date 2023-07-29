Community members get to know their neighbors and first-responders, plus enjoy free hot dogs, at National Night Out events in Muskogee and Wagoner next Tuesday.
Muskogee will host its National Night Out at 6 p.m. at Depot Green.
Wagoner’s event will be 6 p.m. at Maple Park.
National Night Out is a nationwide event, held the first Tuesday each August, geared to promoting police and community partnerships and to build communities.
Muskogee Police Community Officer Ron Mayes said National Night Out’s purpose “is to get to know your neighbors.”
“Oftentimes, we get so caught up in life to where we don’t meet our neighbors,” he said. “This is an opportunity to talk about anything that’s going on in the community. We want everyone to get together to talk to the police department, talk to the fire department, talk with EMS.”
Muskogee Police and Fire departments and Emergency Medical Service will bring vehicles.
“There are so many who are coming out who will make their information available to the community,” Mayes said.
Visitors also can get information from Department of Human Services, Muskogee Health Department, Green Country Behavioral Health, Lake Area United Way, FBI, Bridges out of Poverty, B.R.I.C.K. Optimist Club, Veteran’s Affairs, Legal Aid Services and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
“It’s just a vast group of vendors coming out,” Mayes said. “This year, we’re looking to flood the downtown Depot Green area. We have free hot dogs, chips and water, Jupiter jumps.”
St. Paul United Methodist Church will offer desserts, he said.
In past years, events were held at Rotary and Robison Parks on the same night.
“I figured as a community we were spread out and resources were at one park but weren’t at the other park,” Mayes said. “So this year, we have a centralized location where everyone can reach the same resources.”
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said their department hosts the event “just to get the community together to see and meet all of us and build relationships.”
“We’ve got all the emergency services for the city of Wagoner there with all their vehicles,” Haley said. “We have representatives from all the city and public works. Wagoner County will be there.”
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Grand River Dam Authority, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, Cherokee Nation marshals and area volunteer fire departments also have been invited, he said.
Free hot dogs and refreshments will be served. There will be a bounce house.
Haley said this will be the fourth year for Wagoner’s National Night Out. Several hundred came out last year, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.