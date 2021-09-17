Muskogee Board of Education is to discuss adopting a mask mandate at its next regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
An agenda item for the meeting says there will be a "discussion and vote to adopt a mask mandate for all employees, students and visitors while they are on school district property or at school district activities."
Under the proposal, exceptions would be given to people with "documented medical conditions that do not allow them to wear a mask, for sincerely held religious beliefs or strong personally held beliefs."
A tabulation of districtwide COVID-19 cases and quarantine data, updated Sept. 13, listed 58 positive cases in isolation out of a total student/staff population of 5,323. Students made up 50 of those cases and staff members made up eight.
