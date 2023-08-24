Assaults
North Main and Martin Luther King streets, Aug. 24, with a bat.
4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 23, unspecified.
1222 Patterson St., Aug. 23, domestic.
Burglaries
601 S. Country Club Road, Aug. 22-23, illegal entry into residence.
Department of Wildlife Conservation, 2348 Elmira St., illegal entry into vehicle.
2407 Dayton, Aug. 23, illegal entry into vehicle.
2509 Dayton, Aug. 23, illegal entry into vehicle.
303 N. Edmond St., Aug. 22, illegal entry into vehicle.
Thefts
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 22, property removed.
2520 Chandler Road, Aug. 22, debit/credit card used by someone other than account holder.
R&R Pawn, 1215 S. 32nd St., Aug. 5, property reported stolen recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.