Mvskoke Loan Fund receives $540K in awards

OKMULGEE — Mvskoke Loan Fund received awards from the United States Department of Treasury, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund – Native American Community Assistance Program in the amount of $540,000.
The NACA Program generates economic opportunity for Native communities by supporting the creation and expansion of Native CDFIs with Financial Assistance and Technical Assistance awards.
This allows Native CDFIs, such as Mvskoke Loan Fund, to help create jobs, establish or improve affordable housing and provide accessible financial services and counseling within their communities.
The Native American Community Assistance Program is funded annually from the U.S. Congress, and awards are made each year through a competitive process that spans several months.
Mvskoke Loan Fund CEO Christopher Coburn calls the awards to Mvskoke Loan Fund ‘another win’ for the Nation.
Coburn said winning the competitive award shows that Mvskoke Loan Fund is being recognized as a leader among Native CDFIs and further illustrates growth as a financial institution to better serve Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen clients.
“That brings us to over $828K in awards heading into FY21 with other applications still pending,” he said. “Our best year ever already.”
Mvskoke Loan Fund will dedicate $440,000 to lending capital and $100,000 to lending capital and Technical Assistance funds focused on Okfuskee County.
For information about Mvskoke Loan Fund: (918) 549-2603, or visit: www.mvskokeloanfund.org.
