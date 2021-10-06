Mvskoke Nation Youth Services holds annual awards

OKMULGEE — Mvskoke Nation Youth Services held their annual Mvskoke Youth Awards for the Muscogee Reservation on Sept. 28.
In 2016, MNYS created the Mvnettvlke Onaya Award (Youth Visionary) and Vculvlke Mvnettvlke Emvnicv (Old Who Helps the Young) to celebrate Muscogee (Creek) citizens making a difference in the lives of Mvskoke Youth.
“The Mvskoke Youth Awards are inspired by the Champion for Change award from the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY),” Director of MNYS Nancy Mason said. “Champions are Native youth who initiate programs, events, or other efforts that are improving lives of fellow youth in Indian Country.”
This is the second year that the awards were held virtually. Mason said it reaches out to a wider audience.
“And we are able to celebrate winners from out of state,” she said.
Here is the list of award winners for 2021:
Mvnettvlke Onaya (Youth Visionary)
• Laura Giles, Encouraging Wellness
• Kenna Najera, Promoting Civic Duty
• Elizabeth Rowland, Providing Resources
• Stephanie Zackery, Creating Support
• Brent Deo, Fostering Advocacy
Vculvlke Mvnettvlke Emvnicv (Old Who Helps the Young)
• Rosemary McComb-Maxey, Encouraging Wellness
• Ashleigh Fixico, Promoting Civic Duty
• Scott Harjo, Providing Resources
• Ryan Hill, Creating Support
• Julie Norem, Fostering Advocacy
Congratulations to all of our winners. To learn more about the recipients, go to: https://www.mvskokeyouth.com/mvskokeyouthawards.
