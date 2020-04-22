Muskogee Welfare Association, formerly Muskogee Day Nursery, is accepting applications for the 2020-21 grant cycle from nonprofit organizations that provide direct services in the areas of early childhood, social services and education. Applications should not exceed $10,000 and be used to improve and/or enhance the lives of children and families in our community.

Applications must include the following:

• Organization name.

• Contact name, address, email address, and telephone number.

• Description of the organization.

• Description of the project/service and need for funding (not to exceed two pages).

* Requested amount.

• Proof of 501-C3 Letter.

• Federal Tax ID number.

Applications submitted for consideration must be received by June 10 at the following address:

Muskogee Welfare Organization, P.O. Box 514, Muskogee, OK 74402.

Successful grantees will be notified and awarded by June 30.

Questions or requests for additional information may be addressed to evankirk@hotmail.com.

