Muskogee Welfare Association, formerly Muskogee Day Nursery, is accepting applications for the 2020-21 grant cycle from nonprofit organizations that provide direct services in the areas of early childhood, social services and education. Applications should not exceed $10,000 and be used to improve and/or enhance the lives of children and families in our community.
Applications must include the following:
• Organization name.
• Contact name, address, email address, and telephone number.
• Description of the organization.
• Description of the project/service and need for funding (not to exceed two pages).
* Requested amount.
• Proof of 501-C3 Letter.
• Federal Tax ID number.
Applications submitted for consideration must be received by June 10 at the following address:
Muskogee Welfare Organization, P.O. Box 514, Muskogee, OK 74402.
Successful grantees will be notified and awarded by June 30.
Questions or requests for additional information may be addressed to evankirk@hotmail.com.
